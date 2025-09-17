Digital technology transforming policing in Faisalabad region: RPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar said that all departments of Faisalabad police had been shifted to digital technology while investigation and operations wings have been restructured on modern lines to ensure effective policing.

He stated this while briefing a delegation of the 44th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) that called on him at Regional Police Office. City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, SSP Operations Madam Bushra Jameel and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

The RPO said that police force was moving towards a modern policing model with recent digital reforms for improving efficiency and public service delivery. He informed the delegation about the law and order situation in the region and said that special measures were taken for the security of foreigners across the division in addition to improving airport security and ensuring protection of sensitive installations.

He highlighted citizen-focused initiatives and pointed to the establishment of Safe City Project, Police Vision, Khidmat Markaz, Anti-Harassment Cell, Tahaffuz Markaz and Gender Violence Unit.

These projects were designed to combat crimes against women and vulnerable groups while other initiatives such as Women Safety App and Virtual Women Police Station were providing a stronger sense of protection to the women, he added.

He also briefed the delegation about welfare projects for police personnel as well as efforts to honor sacrifices of the martyrs and ghazis.

He shared the vision of IG Police Punjab Dr. Muhammad Usman Anwar regarding modernization of the police force, provision of citizen-friendly services and improvement in crime control mechanisms.

Later, a commemorative shield was also presented to the delegation on behalf of Faisalabad police.