Digital Token System To End Queues At BBH

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :In a bid to ease the pressure of long queues at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), the BBH administration has installed a digital token system for laboratory tests.

Medical Superintendent BBH Dr Rafique Akhtar told APP, that under the system there are four categories including for men, women, senior citizens and government officials.

Managing long queues during peak hours has always been a huge problem, hence the installation of the automated token queue management system would not only help ease the woes of the patients to considerable extend, besides it would also help improve operational efficiency of the staff,he added.

The MS said that an applicant can now obtain a token from their category installed at the hospital without having to stand in a queue.

Dr Rafique said that presently token system was introduced for the laboratory tests while the system would likely to be implemented to other departments, he informed. The system will allow applicants to wait comfortably seated for their return, he added.

