Digital trucks’ campaign in Washington advocate for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF), a Washington-based advocacy group, deployed digital advertising trucks across the US capital displaying bold messages advocating for the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, this initiative coincided with the festive atmosphere of American Independence Day celebrations, making a significant impact.

The digital trucks, equipped with electronic screens, traversed prominent locations such as the National Mall, Capitol Hill, the Washington Monument, the White House, museums, and various embassies. The messages displayed included: “Americans Celebrate Independence Day: Kashmiris Treat Indian Occupation with Dismay;” “No Election, No Selection: UN Resolution the Only Solution;” “Freedom of Kashmir Only Solution: Enslavement Not an Option;” “Indian Forces on Killing Spree: Kashmir Needs to Be Set Free”; “Kashmir Facing Existential Threat: United States Needs to Act;” and “India Involved in Genocide: Kashmiris Demand Plebiscite;”

Dr. Ghulam N. Mir, President of WKAF, highlighted the significance of July 4th, noting it as a day of independence celebrated by proud Americans of diverse backgrounds. He expressed gratitude to the United States for its ongoing moral and diplomatic support in the Kashmiri struggle against Indian occupation since 1947. Dr. Mir underscored the contrast between the freedoms enjoyed in the US and the repression endured by Kashmiris under Indian rule.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General of WKAF, emphasized American core values of freedom, equality, and justice, pointing out the need for these values to extend globally. He said, “The whole world knows that Indian army is committing crimes against humanity in Kashmir. And today Kashmir is at the brink of genocide”. He cited international leaders’ statements supporting self-determination and called upon the US to uphold these principles by advocating for Kashmiri rights.

Dr. Imtiaz Khan, a Kashmiri American scholar, spoke passionately about the plight of Kashmiris facing atrocities under Indian occupation. He condemned the ongoing human rights abuses, including killings, rapes, and enforced disappearances by Indian troops in the occupied territory, and urged the international community, especially the United States, to intervene to end these atrocities.

Sardar Zulfiqar Roshan Khan and Sardar Shoaib Irshad, from various Kashmiri associations, echoed these sentiments, urging the Biden administration and world powers to prioritize resolving the Kashmir dispute and stopping human rights violations.

Sardar Zubair Khan emphasized that lasting peace in South Asia hinges on resolving the Kashmir conflict and called on global leaders to act decisively.

The presence of the digital trucks during Washington’s Independence Day celebrations served as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for freedom and justice in Kashmir, resonating with calls for international action to address the humanitarian crisis in the region.