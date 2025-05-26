Digital Valuation Training Held For Revenue Officers
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 10:22 PM
A training session on the computerization of property valuation tables was organized at the District Council Hall Gujrat, jointly by the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) and the District Administration
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A training session on the computerization of property valuation tables was organized at the District Council Hall Gujrat, jointly by the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) and the District Administration.
The session aimed to familiarize revenue officers with modern digital systems for property valuation and data management.
Participants included Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher, Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam, tehsildars, naib tehsildars, and other revenue officials.
Experts briefed the officers on the proper application of valuation tables, online system usage, data feeding, and principles of transparency.
They emphasized that the effective use of modern technology will enhance transparency and improve public service delivery in the revenue sector.
Following directives from Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, such training initiatives will continue at the district level to further enhance the professional capacity of revenue officers.
Recent Stories
Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire
Weekly parade held at Police Lines
AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris in securing their internationa ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..
OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain
IG Punjab orders weekly general parade
UAE economic delegation visits Côte d’Ivoire to strengthen cooperation
Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail
PAF officers discuss animal offal disposal issue with Mayor Hyderabad
One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns
EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire1 minute ago
-
Weekly parade held at Police Lines1 minute ago
-
OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain8 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab orders weekly general parade5 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail5 minutes ago
-
PAF officers discuss animal offal disposal issue with Mayor Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns5 minutes ago
-
EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal5 minutes ago
-
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry15 minutes ago
-
Construction of Motorways in Sindh Govt's top priority: Aleem Khan16 minutes ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security15 minutes ago
-
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water16 minutes ago