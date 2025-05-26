Digital valuation training held for revenue officers

A training session on the computerization of property valuation tables was organized at the District Council Hall Gujrat, jointly by the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) and the District Administration

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A training session on the computerization of property valuation tables was organized at the District Council Hall Gujrat, jointly by the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) and the District Administration.

The session aimed to familiarize revenue officers with modern digital systems for property valuation and data management.

Participants included Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher, Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam, tehsildars, naib tehsildars, and other revenue officials.

Experts briefed the officers on the proper application of valuation tables, online system usage, data feeding, and principles of transparency.

They emphasized that the effective use of modern technology will enhance transparency and improve public service delivery in the revenue sector.

Following directives from Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, such training initiatives will continue at the district level to further enhance the professional capacity of revenue officers.