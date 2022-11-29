PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The online service by Digital Veterinary start-up has helped in saving hundreds of ailing pet animals in Peshawar by providing online guidance to owners besides visiting homes for treatment on nominal charges.

Launched in 2020, in the name of `DIGIVETPK', to provide help to pet lovers in treating their ailing animals during the corona lockdown, the digital start-up continued its service and is been approached by hundreds of pet lovers in the city.

"During the last few months, we have provided services for the treatment of more than 60 cattle infected with prevailing lumpy skin disease and almost all were recovered," said Dr Said Jamal head of DIGIVETPK.

Apart from treatment, we also educate animal lovers and owners of livestock about preventive measures like maintaining proper hygiene, timely vaccination, fumigation and use of mosquito repellent, he went on to say.

"DIGIVETPK is the first ever mobile veterinary service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having highly qualified veterinary doctors who provide online service to animal lovers and also visit homes for physical examination and treatment purposes," informs Dr Said Jamal.

The group was formed by a few dynamic young veterinary doctors under the leadership of Dr Ameer Hamza who is now going abroad for further studies. A female vet was also part of the group who later went abroad for higher studies.

The group now consists of six members working under the leadership of Dr Said Jamal, who joined it as a member and started providing treatment in Peshawar city.

"Our digital service rescued a large number of pet animals during the coronavirus lockdown" due to the closure of pet clinics and restriction on the movement of people, he recalled.

There were around 10,000 pet animals in Peshawar and "the number of birds is greater than this which are kept at homes in captivity".

A number of animals and birds become sick due to different reasons mostly because of changes in weather or environment and need treatment from a qualified veterinarian, shared Dr Said.

He highlighted the majority of people were "not aware of taking their ailing pet animal to a veterinary hospital" and were in need of getting treatment at home.

The DIGIVETPK helps such animal lovers by responding to the calls and providing services free of charge online and at "very nominal charges in case of visiting home", he added.

"We have decided a fixed amount of Rs. 1000 to charge for visiting home for treatment of an ailing animal or bird while the cost of medicine is borne by the owner," Said apprised.

The group, he continued, was planning to expand services in other cities of the province and soon a group of doctors will join from the Swabi district, he disclosed.

"We are also considering launching our own Android app on the Google play store for making access to digital veterinary services much easier." Presently the group is being approached by animal lovers through Google searches and on the Facebook page.

The service is also providing relief to people with low income who love to keep pet animals and birds at their homes but can not afford the high charges of private pet clinics.

The mobile veterinary service was launched with the spirit of saving the lives of ailing animals and birds who need attention and care and "with this objective, we would continue to work in the whole province", Said vowed.