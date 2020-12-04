Digital work force, strategy for digitalization of public services prepared: KP ITB

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A digital work force and an inclusive strategy for digitalization of key public services including land record, domiciles and water connections have been prepared by KP Government to ensure prompt service delivery and provide quick service to citizens.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has developed a comprehensive strategy for digitalization of all vehicles, birth certificates of children, arms licenses, water connections and others important public services and has prepared an IT work force to promote digitalization in the province.

A senior official in KP Information Technology board (ITB) told APP on Friday that implementation on this one-year project would formally commence next year for which all modalities were being finalized. Under the Paper Less Project (PLP), all public services including issuance of domical certificates, driving licenses of small and heavy vehicles, arms licenses and water connections would be digitalized.

Following digitalization, these services would be provided to people at Information Technology Board (ITB)'s super facilitation centres under one roof to save time and money of the citizens.

He said work on E Office System (EOS) would begin in the province soon that would be started from the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

In the first phase, summaries of all Government departments and attached organizations would made on online through E Summary System (ESS) and a super mobile app for clubbing all mobile applications of the public departments was being established for speedy disposal of official work.

Likewise, an online central datas centre of all departments and organizations would be setup for quick tracking of files and disposal of official matters besides resolution of masses complaints.

The Chief Minister KP has already directed the concerned authorities for preparation of workable proposals for speedy implementation of the action plan and strategy within a specified time.

The project was envisioned by PTI Government to provide swift services to people besides enhancing capacity of public sector departments and save time of students while visiting deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and tehsildars offices for preparation of domiciles besides parents seeking to get birth certificates of their children from relevant forums.

In coordination with relevant departments, the KP IT Board is taking pragmatic steps to achieve all these targets within set timelines for which Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan has issued clear directives for swift implementation of the project on ground.

Mobile water quality testing labs (MWTL) has started functions in all divisional headquarters of the province, he said, adding this initiative was a milestone of the government towards provision of quality services to people in the social services sector besides clean drinking water.

These mobile labs would be sent to far-flung areas of the province for testing water quality on regular basis to ensure that hygienic drinking water was available to people of remote areas at their doorstep, adding provision of clean drinking water to people was in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Necessary directions regarding clubbing of IT affairs of these relevant departments under IT Board has been passed by Chief Minister KP and has underlined the need for transparency in process of transfers of lands under a central line system besides presenting presentation of workable proposals for training of concerned officers and employees of IT Board for their capacity building for swift execution of the project.

He said Chief Minister KP has also directed for necessary measures for extending Dorshal Program started by KP Government under IT Board to merged areas to facilitate tribesmen of South Waziristan, North Waziristn, Orakzai, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand and Bajaur tribal districts.

A proposal regarding establishment of a Cyber Emergency Response Centre (CERC) was under consideration that would help ensure protection of online data and record of Government Departments from cyber attacks.

Presently, around 10,000 students are being taught IT and Computer Science in 263 colleges of KP and a project to link and equip these colleges with modern technologies and large online libraries have been prepared.

Digital Work Force of the IT and computer science students were ready and their services would be utilized in BS programs started in Government Degrees and Postgraduate Colleges in KP to train and educate students for modern days challenges.

Due to KP's goal oriented reforms, he said Government Degrees Colleges in KP have been converted into a mini universities where BS programs in different disciplines including IT, Economics, Biological and Physical Sciences were launched by government to reduce load on public sector universities and provide quality education to students at their doorsteps.

IT and Computer Science Departments were setup in almost all public sector universities and districts colleges and faculty of PhD and MPhil were hired for education of students.

Under Unemployment Eradication Program of KP Government, he said IT private educational institutes was being encouraged by providing technical support to make KP a hub of IT education.