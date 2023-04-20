UrduPoint.com

'Digital World', Replaces Culture Of Eid Cards

Those fantastic bazaars, glittering shops and stalls no more in the cities equipped with colorful and enchanting Eid cards due to advent of 'Digital World

In the past The Hyderabad press club and the Universal Book Depot were two prominent places in Hyderabad city where people used to buy Eid cards of their choice to send their beloved.

Now cellular phones were in every hand or a computer on the desk and a laptop on the lap and a smart tv on the wall which has totally changed the culture of Eid card.

The practice of Eid cards was at its peak until the end of the last century but lost its glory with the advent of the, sms and Internet

