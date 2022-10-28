Digital X-Ray machine inaugurated at city hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar has said that the district administration was committed to providing best healthcare facilities to people.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a digital X-Ray machine here at the city hospital which was a longstanding demand of people of the district.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner visited various sections of the hospital, including a labour room, and reviewed the facilities being provided to patients.

He also checked cleanliness at the hospital and appreciated the hospital management for providing satisfactory services to people of the area.