Digital X-Ray machine inaugurated at THQ hospital Norang

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar has inaugurated a digital X-Ray Heamatology Machine here at Tehsile Headquarters Hospital Norang and said the district administration was committed to providing best healthcare facilities to masses.

The provision of a digital X-Ray machine at THQ hospital was a long standing demand of people.

On this occasion, the DC visited various sections of the hospital including labour room and inspected facilities being provided to the patients.

He also checked cleanliness at the hospital and appreciated the hospital management for provision of satisfactory services to people of the area.

THQ Norang Incharge Dr Azad Khan thanked the deputy commissioner and said that the installation of Digital X-Ray machine at the hospital would facilitate the local patients.

He also informed the deputy commissioner about the issues of the hospital.

The deputy commissioner lauded the efforts of Medical Superintendent and hospital administration for ensuring provision of better healthcare facilities to the people including a 24/7 functional laboratory, Emergency services, Labour room, Gynecology services and cleanliness situation.