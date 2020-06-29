Digital X-ray machine installed at THQ Hospital Jaranwala

A new digital X-ray machine has been installed at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala at a cost of Rs 13 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :A new digital X-ray machine has been installed at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala at a cost of Rs 13 million.

Undertraining Assistant Commissioner Dr Zaneera Aftab inaugurated the X-ray machine while MS Dr Kashif Kamboh, DMS Dr Muhammad Akram and Radiologist Dr Asif Latif were also present on the occasion.

The AC asked the hospital management to ensure safety of the machine and no patient shouldbe deprived of this facility.