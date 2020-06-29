UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Digital X-ray Machine Installed At THQ Hospital Jaranwala

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:42 PM

Digital X-ray machine installed at THQ Hospital Jaranwala

A new digital X-ray machine has been installed at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala at a cost of Rs 13 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :A new digital X-ray machine has been installed at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala at a cost of Rs 13 million.

Undertraining Assistant Commissioner Dr Zaneera Aftab inaugurated the X-ray machine while MS Dr Kashif Kamboh, DMS Dr Muhammad Akram and Radiologist Dr Asif Latif were also present on the occasion.

The AC asked the hospital management to ensure safety of the machine and no patient shouldbe deprived of this facility.

Related Topics

Jaranwala (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

16 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

31 minutes ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

31 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

1 hour ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

Jam Kamal condemns Karachi Stock Exchange terroris ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.