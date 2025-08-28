Digital Youth Hub portal providing job opportunities both locally, internationally: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that a new phase of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme was officially launched, focusing on technical education, digital engagement and employment opportunities both nationally and internationally.

He was addressing the Chefs Association of Pakistan Membership Award Ceremony, here at Alhamra on Thursday.

The chairman PM Youth Programme expressed his deep appreciation for Col (retd) Mubashir Javed, former Lord Mayor of Lahore, who played an instrumental role in the city’s transformation. He highlighted how people from other provinces even from Karachi and beyond are now citing Lahore as a benchmark for urban development.

“Keep in mind,” he noted, “even in the top 12 developed countries of the world, only around 60 percent of students pursue higher education. The rest build their futures through technical and vocational skills in fields such as healthcare, hospitality, and other hands-on trades,” added Mashhood.

He appreciated Ahmad Shafiq, President of the Chefs Association of Pakistan/Founder COTHM, for his leadership role in promoting technical education across Pakistan.

Mashhood said that during his previous tenure as deputy speaker, youth minister, sports minister, and tourism minister of Punjab, he worked closely with Ahmad Shafiq on various development projects. Now, as Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, he emphasised the government’s responsibility to engage and empower young people through constructive and positive platforms.

He said that Pakistan’s first-ever dedicated Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub has been launched, which already has over 600,000 young registrants, and the portal aims to provide youth with job opportunities both locally and internationally, based solely on their skills and experience, without requiring any recommendations or personal connections. He added that COTHM is now also a partner of the Digital Youth Hub.

“Young people, whether in IT, science and technology, arts and culture, sports, or hospitality, this platform is your gateway to the future,” said the chairman. “Register yourself, and opportunities will start finding you based on your merit.”

Talking about Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, he said, "When the enemy perceived us as weak and attacked, they believed Pakistan was vulnerable. But we proved them wrong. We must pay tribute to our Pak Army, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the way they handled the situation."

He concluded by praising Ahmed Shafiq again for his forward-thinking vision and commitment to bringing innovative ideas to the forefront added that plans are also underway to celebrate Pakistani Youth Day at a national level, with international collaborations.

Dr Rick Stephen, Vice President Worldchefs (Paris), Iranian chefs and others COTHM representatives attended the ceremony.