Digital Youth Summit 2021 provides more opportunities for KP youth: Atif Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science Technology and Information Technology and food Atif Khan Wednesday said that the KP government successfully hosted the Digital Youth Summit (DYS) 2021 Pakistan's Premier Tech Conference to provide more opportunities for KP youth.

In a statement issued here, Atif Khan said that DYS 2021 was a large platform which not only brought stakeholders, technology experts and entrepreneurs, for potential collaborative opportunities.

It also brings together investors and venture capital firms that evaluate local startups and offers them possible investment opportunities resulting in the further growth of the startup ecosystem and job creation, he added.

Connectivity and the provision of PKR 8 billion to train 100,000 youth for job creation and sustainable economic growth in the province are of top priority of KP government, Atif Khan said.