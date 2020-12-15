Digitalization aims to improve quality of education, expedite work in offices: Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday directed Directorate of Education and all district education offices to complete digitalization and automation process at the earliest in order to facilitate students, teachers and parents.

He directed the directorate to take steps to ensure training of all the staff in stages.

Shahram Tarakai said that digitization in education sector was aimed to improve quality of education.

He said with automation of education offices would expedite routine office work and will replace complex file work.

He said that data of all employees of the education department was being computerized through centralized human resource information system to keep all service record, posting transfer history available online.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting on digitization of education department.

Special Secretary Education , Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem, Director IT Mukhmad Sardar, Additional Director Education Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan and other officials of the Education Department were present on the occasion.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Taraki directed the education authorities to submit a proposal on professional skills of the IT teachers in education department and t how to make IT labs more functional in schools." We are working on introducing a digital school system and will make it reality with support o IT staff," he said.

He said that education department was providing digital materials, learning portals, education youtube channels, websites and other sources for the feedback and guidance of students and teachers.

Shahram Tarakai said that provincial government vision was to ensure student should be computer literate after finishing his schooling system.

He said that the E-procurement system was being introduced for transparency in procurement of equipments, adding that all procurement at directorate level, district offices, education boards would be connected through this system.