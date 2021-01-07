UrduPoint.com
Digitalization Of All KP Departments To Be Completed By June This Year: Ziaullah Bangash

Digitalization of all KP departments to be completed by June this year: Ziaullah Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday said that all organization working under Department of Science and Information Technology have been made fully digitalized and paperless.

He said that Department of Science and Technology was the only department whose complete data was available on its official website.

He said that other departments should approach the department of Science and Technology to avail technical assistance and facilities to complete digitalization process.

Ziauallah Bangash said several universities and educational institutions have approached the department of Science and Technology for introducing digitalization and paperless system. He said that technical assistance was being given to Khyber Medical University, Abdul Wali Khan University, Swat University and Bacha Khan University.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of the Department of Science and Information Technology her e on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Science and Information Technology , Hamayun Khan, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board, Dr.

Ali Mohmood , Director Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Khan and other concerned officials.

Ziaullah Bangash informed that digitalization process of other department would be completed by June this year to provided best facilities to citizen and customers.

He said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa Information Technology Boards has finalized preparation to launch digital payments system through digital app.

During the briefing it was informed that total 14 in Annual Development Plan (ADP) related to Science and Information Technology department were being implemented and number of seats of digital jobs in the Information Technology board has been increased.

He said that presently technical training was being imparted to 3000 women under women empowerment program, besides citizen facilitation centers being setup across the province to facilitate citizen under one roof.

He said that several projects were launched in merged districts to enhance technical skills of youth in merged districts.

