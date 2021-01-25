UrduPoint.com
Digitalization Of Departments To Be Completed By June : Ziaullah Bangash

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Digitalization of departments to be completed by June : Ziaullah Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science  Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT) , Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said that all organizations attached with Science and Information Technology department had been converted in paperless,  E-office  through digitalization process as par vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to APP, he said that E-office was a step towards paperless administration and working environment in government offices.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had department of Science and Technology to initiate process for converting all departments of the provinces into E-offices and in the first phase Science and Technology department was fully automated and made paperless, he added.

"My office has been converted into E-office. Today, I approved the first summary received digitally from the secretary office and sent him back immediately which is major step toward digitalization", he said.

He said that electronic administration would help improve efficiency through quick decision making process and consuming less time as compared to files moving physically from desk to desk.

Ziaullah Bangash said that E-office would cater the needs for effectiveness in office work and contribute towards service delivery mechanism.

He said that three key components of his department that include secretariat, directorate and KP Information Technology board had been successfully inter-connected through digitalization and made paperless offices.

"E-Office system will ensure that all paperwork such as summaries are drafted and shared online.  It will not only bring transparency but will also expedite work in offices".

He said that all other departments of  Khyber Pakthunkhwa would be converted into E-offices by  June this year.

