Digitalization of examination system to ensure transparency; Education Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said that digitalization of the examination system will help ensure transparency in results.

He was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of a data center at the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

Rana Tanveer said that the development of the education sector was among the top priorities of the present government.

The minister appreciated the performance of the board and said that undoubtedly the FBISE is rendering important services.

He said that the FBISE has fully digitized its examination system as compared to the other boards which would not only bring transparency in examination but also help compile speedy results.

This would also help students acquire timely admissions in the higher education institutions, he said.

The minister said that he will suggest the provincial education departments and chief ministers to improve their respective boards following the FBISE.

He said that the improved examination system will help discourage rote learning among the students.

The education minister also inaugurated the tree planting in the premises of FBISE.

Earlier, the Chairman FBISE, Qaiser Alam briefed the minister about the steps taken by the board to improve the examination system.

