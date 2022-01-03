UrduPoint.com

Digitalization Of Excise, Taxation Deptt To End Corruption: DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Director General Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mahmood Aslam Wazir Monday said that digitalization and transparency in the department is top priority to end corruption.

The DG said in a press statement that there is no space for corrupt elements in the Excise Department and there is zero tolerance for corruption and illegal activities.

The press release says that ASI of ETO office Nowshera was suspended recently after being found involved in drug activities.

He said that an inquiry has been initiated against the official on the basis of FIR of Chamkani police and in the light of the inquiry report strict legal action would be taken against the said official.

The DG Excise said that the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department have no space for corrupt elements.

