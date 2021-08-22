Digitalization of GCS Mansehra is in progress

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Digitalization of Girls Community Schools (GCS) district Mansehra is in progress with the objective to educate every child. This was expressed by the District Programme Officer (DPO) Elementary Education Foundation (EEF) district Mansehra Yar Muhammad Khan while talking to media here today.

He further said that the training of GCS teachers is also continued and EEF is working hard to achieve the target of digitalization.

DPO stated that under KP government reforms policy, all GCS schools that were working under Elementary and Secondary Foundation were digitalized and the department is also providing training to the teachers in different phases which have begun in all districts and would continue for one week.

In district Mansehra after the digitalization of GCS now training of teachers for Education Management Information System (EMIS) is underway which is a good step of provincial government towards the modernization of the education system, stating the Yar Muhammad said.