UrduPoint.com

Digitalization Of GCS Mansehra Is In Progress

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 07:20 PM

Digitalization of GCS Mansehra is in progress

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Digitalization of Girls Community Schools (GCS) district Mansehra is in progress with the objective to educate every child. This was expressed by the District Programme Officer (DPO) Elementary Education Foundation (EEF) district Mansehra Yar Muhammad Khan while talking to media here today.

He further said that the training of GCS teachers is also continued and EEF is working hard to achieve the target of digitalization.

DPO stated that under KP government reforms policy, all GCS schools that were working under Elementary and Secondary Foundation were digitalized and the department is also providing training to the teachers in different phases which have begun in all districts and would continue for one week.

In district Mansehra after the digitalization of GCS now training of teachers for Education Management Information System (EMIS) is underway which is a good step of provincial government towards the modernization of the education system, stating the Yar Muhammad said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Mansehra Progress Media All Government

Recent Stories

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

21 minutes ago
 Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 202 ..

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

36 minutes ago
 UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Duba ..

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

51 minutes ago
 16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages par ..

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages participation in Emirates Energy ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development standarises dist ..

Ministry of Community Development standarises distance education at People of De ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.