Digitalization Of Land Record In Full Swing : Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday said that initiatives were being taken for establishment of service delivery centers and computerization of land record in Khyber Pakhtunkwa was a step towards the digital Pakistan as per vision of Prime Minister.

Talking to APP,he said that KP Science Technology and Information Technology department was utilizing modern technology to provide all services to the people at the citizens facilitation centers.

He said that KP government was committed to better reforms being introduced in Patwar system for the facilitation of public.

He said that overall 60 service delivery centers had been setup in 19 districts of the province and computerization of land record project launched in two phases in the province.

"In first phase, 7 districts while in 2nd phase 12 districts are included" , he said.

Ziaullah Bangash said that special focus on digitizing the centuries old outdated system and got the people rid of patwari mafia.

He said computerization of land record in the province was in full swing and provision of all facilities under the roof of the same building was major step towards reforms process in the revenue department.

