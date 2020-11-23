Digitalization of land record in full swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Monday said KPK Government has started establishment of service delivery centers and computerization of land record in the province.

He termed the decision as milestone achievement towards the digital Pakistan in light of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to APP, he said that KP Science Technology and Information Technolgy department was utilizing modern technology to provide all services to the people at the citizens facilitation centers. He said that KP government is committed to bring better reforms in Patwar system for the public facilitation.

He said that overall 60 service delivery centers have been setup in 19 districts of the province and computerization of land record project launched in two phases in the province. "In first phase, 7 districts while in 2nd phase 12 districts are included" , he said.

Ziaullah Bangash said that special focus on digitizing the centuries old out-dated system and get the people rid of patwari mafia.

He said computerization of land record in the province was in full swing and provision of all facilities under the roof of the same building was major step towards reforms process in the revenue department.