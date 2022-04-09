UrduPoint.com

Digitalization Of MWMC To Bring Transparency; CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 03:17 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The digitalization of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has been started to bring transparency in the Company. The system of all departments of the Company is being set up on modern lines besides developing its website. All the expenditures of the Company will be uploaded on the Company's website on daily basis in future.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar expressed these views here on Saturday. He said that funds were being utilized transparently and after the development of website, every citizen would be able to check the Company's expenses on the site.

The Committee will review record of purchase and consumption of oil filters and lubricants and will submit its report within seven days, he concluded.

Later, the CEO visited the workshop of a private transport company and got the information about its working.

On the occasion, Mohammad Farooq Dogar said that a complete audit of Multan Waste Management Company's workshop was started and on the recommendation of Chief Internal Auditor, a three-member committee comprising on Manager Workshop, Manager Finance and Manager Operations has been constituted to inspect the record of oil filters and lubricants of the workshop.

