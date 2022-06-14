Digitalization of Parliament vital for enhancing its productivity: NA Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday said that digitalization of Parliament would make it more effective and productive to deal with daily matters of legislation.

He said that introducing Google office, in the National Assembly's Secretariat, would make Parliament of Pakistan first paperless legislature in the South Asia.

He expressed these views during his meeting regarding "Digital Innovation Hub" with the CEO Tech Valley and Representatives of Google team from different countries, said a news release.

Raja Pervez Ashraf also held that the digitalization and Google office would transform the ambience of Parliament.

He also instructed to complete the project of Parliament's digitalization at the earliest .

He said that adopting artificial intelligence based information technology would make the staff of assembly more productive.

CEO Tech Valley Umer Farooq briefed the participants that in entire South Asia, Pakistan's parliament is credited to adopt digitalization.

He also apprised that the Tech valley was a google partner for digitalization of Parliament.