Digitalization of police bridges gap between public and police: IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Wednesday said that digitalization had been introduced in all police units which had effectively bridged the gap between public and police.

He was talking to a delegation of digital influencers including You Tubers, Bloggers and other social medial channel professionals here at Central Police Office (CPO).

The IGP briefed the delegation about the steps taken for implementation of police reforms in the province. He said that CCTV cameras are being installed in all police establishment to effectively monitor the performance of the police and restore the dignity and respect of the public particularly at thana level.

The IGP further informed the delegation that the internal accountability system of police has further been strengthened and during last year a record 854 officials were dismissed from service.

The digital influencers were also informed about the women empowerment in KP police by saying that a woman police officer had been deputed as DPO Chitral which has no example in the past and this step had widely been appreciated and even at international level.

The IGP also pointed out that we should also remain careful about the revolutionary changes brought by the social media and only make best use of its positive side instead of hater and disharmony being spread by a few handful elements for fulfilling their ulterior motives.

The IGP informed that they we confronted with fifth generation war and we should demonstrate responsible behavior and keep ourselves safe from its negative impact.

Earlier, the members of the delegations visited Traffic HQRs Gulbahar Peshawar, DRC Gulbahar, Police Command and Control Center at PS Sharqi, Police Lines Peshawar and Elite Training Center Nowshera where they were briefed by concerned police officers about digitalization process introduced in the KP police in detail.

During their visit to command and control center they were told about the online monitoring and working of city patrolling. Similarly they were also updated about the modern and latest system of 15 for timely redressal of public complaints, SOS Alert Service and Hotel Watch.

During visit to Traffic HQRs they were briefed about E-Ticketing, The Roving Eye, FM Radio channel and Dispute Resolution Council (DRC).

In Police Lines Peshawar the members of the delegation were briefed about the supervision and monitoring of CCTV cameras installed in police stations, E-FIRs, Tenant Information system and other technology driven systems in detail.

The digital influencers took keen interest in the modern technology based policing and highly appreciated the initiatives of KP police and termed it a big milestone in serving the people as per attached expectations and resolution of their confronting problems in a systematic manner.