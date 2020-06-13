Digitalization of PTV, expansion of cable TV network, launch of DTH service mass media targets

The government's initiatives for next financial year 2020-21 include digitalization of terrestrial network of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC), and expansion of cable TV network to rural and far flung areas, Direct to Home Television (DTH) and Over the Top (OTT) Media platforms which deliver film and TV content through Internet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government's initiatives for next financial year 2020-21 include digitalization of terrestrial network of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC), and expansion of cable tv network to rural and far flung areas, Direct to Home Television (DTH) and Over the Top (OTT) Media platforms which deliver film and TV content through internet.

Annual Development Plan during COVID-19 pandemic, the role of media has increased manifold as It will form evidence based and professional opinion during this crisis, said a budget document issued here on Friday.

As per he document , an amount of Rs 440.51 million was earmarked to four ongoing and two new projects of Information & Broadcasting Division in PSDP 2019-20 for improving production, transmission, quality of audio and video signals and increasing the coverage area.

The utilization is expected to be Rs 356.03 million by June, 2020.

For ptv an allocation of Rs 284.48 million was made out of which Rs 200 million are expected to be utilized whereas for Radio Pakistan an allocation Rs 156.03 million had been done which is likely to be utilized by the end of the fiscal year.

As per details, an amount of Rs284.48 million was allocated for one ongoing and one new project of PTVC during 2019-20 out of which Rs 200 million have been released and are expected to be utilized fully by June, 2020. Work on the project titled "Moderation of Cameras and Production Equipment of PTV" will remain in progress during financial year 2020-21. The project is for modernization and upgradation of system from SD to HD which will provide better quality video, audio and programmes to viewers.

As per Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) statistics, there 7 PTV Stations are operational in the country. There are 110 TV Transmitters, 33 Radio Stations (Public), 57 FM Transmitters (Public), 234 F.M Radio Licenses (Private) and 4060 Cable T.V. Licenses issued.

Total TV viewership (Terrestrial, Cable & Satellite) stands at about 144 million, with total Cable & Satellite viewership about 96 million, Total Terrestrial viewership 48 million, Number of Satellite TV Channels (Local) are whereas 88 landing rights permissions channels number is 35.

As per Annual Development Plan an amount of Rs156.030 million was earmarked during 2019-20 for three ongoing and one new project of PBC which is expected to be utilized fully by June, 2020.

The project titled "Up-gradation of Radio Station Multan under ODA Programme of South Korea" is in final stage and expected to be completed by May, 2020. The other two projects titled "Rehabilitation of Medium Wave Service from Muzaffarabad (AJK)" and "Replacement of Medium Wave Transmitter at Mirpur" are in process of tendering for procurement of broadcasting equipment and the amount will be utilized after delivery of equipment which is expected by June, 2020. These projects are for extending Radio Pakistan signals to middle East, South Asia, South East Asia and Far East.

Work on the project titled "100 KW MW Transmitter at Gwadar" is in progress and 20 percent physical while 46 percent financial progress has been achieved. After completion this project will extend radio coverage in strategic areas of south east BalOchistan, coastal areas, CPEC route and shipping vessels in Arabian Sea.