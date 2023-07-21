Open Menu

Digitalization Of Revenue Records Sought

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Digitalization of revenue records sought

Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed chaired a meeting at the Commissioner's Office here Friday to review the steps taken by the Board of Revenue in Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):Senior Member board of Revenue Nabil Javed chaired a meeting at the Commissioner's Office here Friday to review the steps taken by the Board of Revenue in Bahawalpur Division.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtsham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Additional Commissioner Ashfaq Sial, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rao Nadeem Akhtar and Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab were present.

Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhon participated through the video link.

The Senior Member Board of Revenue reviewed the initiatives of the Board of Revenue in Bahawalpur Division. He said that all matters related to revenue should be resolved properly. He said that the development schemes of the Board of Revenue should be completed within a specific period of time. He directed to make more functional the rural revenue centers and brand the villages (Mozas) in a better way.

He said that the non-digitalized villages should be digitized soon. He reviewed the collection of government revenues in the meeting and said that the goals for recovery of government dues should be achieved on time.

