Digitalization Of Vehicle Registration Saves Rs. 216 M In Environment Cost, Ensures Transparency

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Digitalization of Vehicle Registration saves Rs. 216 m in environment cost, ensures transparency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The transition from manual to a fully digitalized motor vehicle registration system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has yielded significant economic and environmental benefits, saving an estimated Rs. 216 million in associated environmental costs besides ensuring transparency.

“This initiative, which replaces paper-based processes with a streamlined digital platform, has drastically reduced the carbon footprint and resource consumption traditionally linked to official procedures,” informed Dr. Akif Khan, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB).

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Dr. Akif Khan said digital transformation of Motor Vehicle Registration System is aimed at modernizing the Excise and Taxation department. The drive enhances efficiency, transparency, and security while streamlining processes like registration, renewal and payment.

About key factors contributing to these savings include elimination of paper waste, removing the need for physical forms, record books, and documentation copies.

Other factors include reduced transportation emissions as citizens and officials no longer need to make frequent trips to government offices for submission and collection.

The drive also optimized energy use by lowering reliance on physical storage, printing equipment, and large, energy-consuming office spaces.

"This Rs. 216 million figure represents more than just monetary savings; it quantifies our commitment to sustainable governance," Dr. Akif remarked.

Digitalization is not only about convenience but also about taking tangible action for our environment, he continued.

Regarding impact of digitalization of vehicle registration, MD KPITB shared that around 29,128 applications which were filed digitally were processed. Around 10,015 number of new registrations were issued, 4,649 transfer of registration were made, 12,380 motor vehicles were taxed.

The initiative saved 203,861 number of pages, reduced 1671.67 kg of carbon emission, reduced car emission equivalent of 6,655.4 kilometres of car driving, made energy saving of 551.75 kilo watt.

The project underscores how modern technology can be harnessed to create more efficient, cost-effective, and eco-friendly public services.

