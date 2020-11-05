Digitalization of Zakat deptt to ensure transparent disbursement: Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Thursday said digital Zakat Management Information System would ensure transparent disbursement of Zakat to deserving and poor people

KOHAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) ::Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Thursday said digital Zakat Management Information System would ensure transparent disbursement of Zakat to deserving and poor people.

During his visit to district Zakat Office here to review the measures and digitalization of Zakat department, he said that the record of Zakat department would be available 27/7 to provincial and Federal governments and to be shared with national and international donor agencies for provision of financial assistance to poor people.

He said after digitalization of Zakat department, the KP province has become the first in this regard. Bangash said that the philanthropists can take data of deserving persons from Zakat Officer.