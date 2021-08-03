UrduPoint.com

Digitalization Only Way To Continue Educational Activities Amid COVID-19: VC AIOU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Digitalization only way to continue educational activities amid COVID-19: VC AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The digitalization of both teaching and examination systems is the only panacea for the continuation of educational system during the present pandemic which has posed a serious threat to educational system across the the world.

Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of a two-day training workshop.

The workshop was organized by the Department of Distance, Non-Formal & Continuing education here today (Tuesday) for Faculty members and administrative staff who have been recently appointed/ promoted in various departments of the AIOU.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Zia informed the participants that all administrative, financial, and academic operations of the university have recently been digitalized.

He said that adoption of new technology by the university has not only helped continuation of all educational activities during COIVD-19 pandemic but also streamlined them.

Prof Dr Mehmood ul Hassan Butt, ex-vice chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, Dean Faculty of Education, and other principal officers while addressing the gathering urged upon the newly inducted teachers and officers to work with full dedication and help the university in educating masses of the country.

Heads of various administrative, and servicing departments gave presentations regarding their concerned departments on this occasion.

Dr Ajmal, Chairman Department of Distance, Non-Formal & Continuing Education explained objectives of the two-day workshop and welcomed all the participants especially the Vice Chancellor, Deans, and Heads of Department.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University All

Recent Stories

UN, World community to play positive role in endin ..

UN, World community to play positive role in ending oppression on innocent Kashm ..

26 seconds ago
 Sweden's Armand Duplantis wins Olympic men's pole ..

Sweden's Armand Duplantis wins Olympic men's pole vault gold

27 seconds ago
 JUI-F MPA condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K

JUI-F MPA condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K

29 seconds ago
 Probe Launched After 7 Died in Chemical Plant Fire ..

Probe Launched After 7 Died in Chemical Plant Fire in Southern Russia - Source

31 seconds ago
 ASEAN Foreign Ministers Yet to Reach Consensus on ..

ASEAN Foreign Ministers Yet to Reach Consensus on Envoy for Myanmar - Source

32 seconds ago
 UAE&#039;s Financial Intelligence Unit signs MoU w ..

UAE&#039;s Financial Intelligence Unit signs MoU with China Anti-Money Launderin ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.