Digitalization to help improve law, order situation: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal said on Monday that qualitative improvement in the police performance was possible through extensive digitalization in addition to improving law and order situation and extending maximum facilities to people.

Addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here, he explained the recent directives of the IGP Punjab and said that positive and visible results of police initiatives would be visible very soon. He said that any citizen of Pakistan could get a driving permit from any district of Punjab while just producing his CNIC. He said: "Police Khidmat Markaz (PKM) would also become paperless and any citizen could also get his character certificate by just producing his CNIC.

About the safe city project, he said that the caretaker chief minister Punjab and the IGP were impressed with the efforts made in this respect and have ordered for expediting work on the project of public interest. He said that 123 points have been identified for installation of high-density cameras while a software developed by PITB would be installed for its integration with the already operational public and private sector CCTV cameras. He said that new software would also provide analytic identification of the facial images grabbed by these cameras. About unfunctional traffic signals, he assured to take immediate measures while directives have also been issued to the CTO to prepare a workable plan for the issuance of traffic permits.

He said that police were fully aware of its responsibilities and regularly organized awareness sessions particularly about traffic education. He said that traffic awareness should also be made compulsory part of school syllabus.

He appreciated the shifting of FCCI-PKM from its basement to the ground floor and said that it would become visible and provide the same facilities as offered by the other PKM. He said that police were fully aware of the importance of businesses and were trying its optimum best to provide them with a conducive environment.

Earlier President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq welcomed the CPO and said that FCCI intended to undertake different public welfare projects in collaboration with the police department but rampant transfers and postings hampered their sincere efforts. He requested the CPO to share the safe city plan with the FCCI so that they could give their input to make it more vibrant and result oriented.

Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad, Executive Members Shafique Hussain Shah, Mian Abdul Waheed and Sohail Butt participated in the question answer session while Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered vote of thanks. Later President Dr. Khurram Tariq presented FCCI shield to City Police Officer Mr. Usman Akram Gondal.