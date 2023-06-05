UrduPoint.com

Digitalization To Help Improve Law, Order Situation: CPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Digitalization to help improve law, order situation: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal said on Monday that qualitative improvement in the police performance was possible through extensive digitalization in addition to improving law and order situation and extending maximum facilities to people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal said on Monday that qualitative improvement in the police performance was possible through extensive digitalization in addition to improving law and order situation and extending maximum facilities to people.

Addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here, he explained the recent directives of the IGP Punjab and said that positive and visible results of police initiatives would be visible very soon. He said that any citizen of Pakistan could get a driving permit from any district of Punjab while just producing his CNIC. He said: "Police Khidmat Markaz (PKM) would also become paperless and any citizen could also get his character certificate by just producing his CNIC.

About the safe city project, he said that the caretaker chief minister Punjab and the IGP were impressed with the efforts made in this respect and have ordered for expediting work on the project of public interest. He said that 123 points have been identified for installation of high-density cameras while a software developed by PITB would be installed for its integration with the already operational public and private sector CCTV cameras. He said that new software would also provide analytic identification of the facial images grabbed by these cameras. About unfunctional traffic signals, he assured to take immediate measures while directives have also been issued to the CTO to prepare a workable plan for the issuance of traffic permits.

He said that police were fully aware of its responsibilities and regularly organized awareness sessions particularly about traffic education. He said that traffic awareness should also be made compulsory part of school syllabus.

He appreciated the shifting of FCCI-PKM from its basement to the ground floor and said that it would become visible and provide the same facilities as offered by the other PKM. He said that police were fully aware of the importance of businesses and were trying its optimum best to provide them with a conducive environment.

Earlier President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq welcomed the CPO and said that FCCI intended to undertake different public welfare projects in collaboration with the police department but rampant transfers and postings hampered their sincere efforts. He requested the CPO to share the safe city plan with the FCCI so that they could give their input to make it more vibrant and result oriented.

Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad, Executive Members Shafique Hussain Shah, Mian Abdul Waheed and Sohail Butt participated in the question answer session while Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered vote of thanks. Later President Dr. Khurram Tariq presented FCCI shield to City Police Officer Mr. Usman Akram Gondal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Business Education Punjab Law And Order Vote Traffic Same Chamber Commerce From Industry Share Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports d ..

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports development

13 minutes ago
 RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages indivi ..

RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages individuals to reduce carbon emissio ..

13 minutes ago
 Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capac ..

Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capacity within next 12 months: Gro ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising D ..

Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising Dubai’s status as sustainable ..

13 minutes ago
 China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market be ..

China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market beneficial for foreign investors ..

14 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on Determination of Non-Resident ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.