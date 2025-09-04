Open Menu

Digitisation Of KP Police System Decided

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Digitisation of KP police system decided

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police have decided to digitize its system through a newly developed application called the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS).

According to the Central Police Office (CPO), all postings and transfers of officers of every rank will now be managed through HRMIS.

The system will also ensure transparency in promotions, training, and disciplinary actions.

Recruitment and retirement decisions will also be carried out digitally, while the application will help in identifying ghost employees. The system will improve governance, monitoring, and supervision within the police department.

The CPO further stated that all data related to police officers and personnel has already been uploaded into the new application, making it a step forward towards modern and transparent policing.

APP/vak

