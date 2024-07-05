Digitisation Of Taxation System, Govt Priority To Prevent Evasion Of Billions: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling the digitisation of taxation system government's priority to prevent tax evasion worth billions of rupees, on Friday directed the authorities concerned to immediately create a dashboard to monitor the ongoing digitisation and implementation of the reforms.
The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the reforms process of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), instructed to bring the taxable non-filers into the tax net and revoke the discretionary powers of the customs appraisers, and sought an implementation report from FBR chairman within 24 hours.
During the briefing on FBR's digitisation, the meeting was informed that during the FBR digitisation, 4.5 million taxable individuals have been identified who were not part of the tax net.
It was told that consequent to the government's measures, over 300,000 more individuals have filed their tax returns within few week.
Besides, the refunds of 4,000 companies have been stopped during last two weeks, following the detection of under-invoicing and forged sales tax refunds.
The prime minister said that the tax evaders as well as the officers and staffers facilitating them would be brought to book and vowed not to spare those plundering the public kitty.
Besides, the taxpayers fulfilling their responsibility timely would be acknowledged too, he added.
Prime Minister Shehbaz said that state-of-the-art scanners would be installed at the seaports to ensure transparency and prevent corruption in the system. He also sought a comprehensive report on the magnitude of tax evasion and the measures for its prevention.
He vowed to introduce a taxation system of international standard in the country and called for engaging well reputed professionals and experts for formulation of tax policy.
The prime minister sought a comprehensive strategy on FBR's digitisation and reforms and the set targets in the next meeting.
Federal ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb and Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik, PM's Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, FBR Chairman, CEO of Pakistan business Council Ehsan Malik, CEO of Karandaz Waqasul Hassan and relevant senior officer attended the meeting. Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Naveed Andrabi, Asif Pir and Ali Malik joined the meeting via video link.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA DG orders redressing public complaints1 second ago
-
Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani pays homage to Z.A Bhutto Shaheed5 seconds ago
-
IFA cracks down on adulterated milk; destroys 1100 ltrs13 seconds ago
-
TIKA inaugurates advanced laboratories across Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Algeria to explore new avenues for partnership in trade, education10 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC11 minutes ago
-
Comedy session 'Let's smile again' held at Alhamra20 minutes ago
-
10 dead, 1,474 injured in Punjab road accidents20 minutes ago
-
Senior government officers laud SSU as world-class law enforcement outfit20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar29 minutes ago
-
Govt. allocates over Rs. 18 bln for two IT parks40 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operation in DIKhan50 minutes ago