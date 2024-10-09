Digitization of 25 mouzas completed; CDA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The digitization of 25 mouzas in the ICT has been completed, Punjab Land and Revenue Authority (PLRA) officers informed a meeting chaired by the CDA chairman on Wednesday.

The mouzas will be made available online by the end of this month for public convenience.

The meeting was held to review the Digitization of ICT records and CDA's (Capital Development Authority) Property Management System. Furthermore, two service centers are being established in Bhara Kahu and Tarlai for this purpose.

The meeting was also informed that preparations for the launch of E-Stamp papers in Islamabad are in the final stages, and the issuance of E-Stamp papers will commence soon.

Following the introduction of E-Stamp papers, the process of E-Registry will also start in Islamabad.

Regarding the CDA Record Management System, the meeting was briefed that the software testing has been completed, and the housekeeping phase has also been finalized. It was mentioned that quality assurance is being carried out after the system will soon be available for public use.

It is pertinent to mention here that under this project, 130,000 files of CDA's land and property are being digitized. On this occasion, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that, in line with the Prime Minister's vision and the Interior Minister's directives, this is a significant step towards making Islamabad a smart city.

He further mentioned that the record digitization and property management system services will also be provided through an app for Islamabad.