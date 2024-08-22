ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Chairperson Arab Monetary Fund Dr. Fahad M Alturki Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters relating to mutual concerns.

The prime minister highlighted that Pakistan and Arab countries enjoy long standing brotherly relations that were further strengthening with the passage of time.

He said the Government of Pakistan was taking steps to legally bring the foreign remittances to the country.

"The digitization of E-Commerce sector and the economy is top priority of the government," he said adding that a large number of Pakistanis were residing in the Gulf countries who send a large amount of foreign remittances to Pakistan.

The prime minister said that setting up a digital connection between Pakistan and the middle East with the cooperation of Raast and Buna was a welcoming sign.

Buna-Raast connectivity project will make the digital transactions in the country more effective, PM Shehbaz said adding that "this important step would help regularizing the flow of foreign exchange reserves in the country and improve the digital governance system".

Transfer of the foreign remittances from abroad to Pakistan would become easier with the help of Buna-Raast project, he said adding that "Buna-Raast project reflects our joint vision".

Chairperson Arab Monetary Fund Dr Fahad informed that Pakistan was the first country outside Arab Word that had connected with the Arab Monetary Fund project Buna.

He said with the help of Buna-Raast, the economy of both sides would further develop.