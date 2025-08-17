Digitization of economy priority of govt: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday here said the government was working on priority basis to digitize the economy and take all transactions to cashless and digital system.

He was chairing a review meeting on the cashless and digital economy.

He expressed satisfaction over the measures and progress made towards cashless economy.

He directed that all Chief Secretaries should fully cooperate with the federal government in taking the Raast system to the level of district governments.

The meeting was briefed on progress on steps to promote cashless economy.

It was told that digital identifications will be created through Pakistan Digital Public Infrastructure, which will contain information about every person's national identity card, biometrics and mobile phone numbers. Digital payments will be made through these digital IDs.

The meeting was informed that provincial governments have made significant progress to link the system of payments, from public to government and government to public, with the Raast system.

Regarding the construction of digital infrastructure, the Capital Development Authority has given the right-of-way for fiber connectivity, while discussions are underway with Pakistan Railways and the National Highway Authority on the issue.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr. Tauqir Shah, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani and relevant senior government officials attended the meeting.