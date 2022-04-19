Digitization of food department to be completed in six months: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and Information Technology, Atif Khan Wednesday said that all the working affairs of food department would be digitized to ensure transparency and eliminate corruption.

He said this after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with KP Information Technology and a private company.

He said that digitization process would complete in six month after which KP would become the first province to run matters relating to supply chain management, godown management, fleet management, inspection management, inventory management and human resource management and procurement on modern guidelines.

He said that digitization of godown and supply management system would help checking record of wheat stored in godowns besides tracking of wheat transported from Karachi and Punjab.

The minister said digitization of Inspection Management System would help monitoring of field officers working in food department and Halal Food Authority adding that the new system would also ensure transparency and improve productivity of the department.