Open Menu

Digitization Of Taxation System To Streamline Economy: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Digitization of taxation system to streamline economy: Minister

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif on Saturday said that the taxation system is being digitalized and that it will help in documenting the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif on Saturday said that the taxation system is being digitalized and that it will help in documenting the economy.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Information Technology (IT) sector has emerged as a vital contributor to the nation's economy.

With a growing focus on digitization, the taxation system is undergoing a significant digital transformation, which is poised to streamline economic documentation he added He said that the ongoing digitization efforts are expected to provide a substantial boost to the economy by creating a more transparent and documented financial landscape.

This he said initiative aligns with the government's goal of transitioning towards a cashless economy.

The minister said Pakistan's IT sector has already made substantial strides, with total earnings reaching a remarkable $2.

6 billion.

These earnings, he said, are expected to increase further with the implementation of measures aimed at enhancing the IT industry's contribution to the nation's reserves.

He said IT training will be provided to approximately 200,000 young individuals.

The minister was of the view that this initiative seeks to empower the youth and make them an integral part of the global economy.

In addition to workforce development, measures are being taken to facilitate freelancers, with plans to provide services for up to five million individuals across the country he added.

This initiative, he said, aimed to boost economic growth by enabling freelancers to contribute billions of Dollars to Pakistan's economy.

Furthermore, Pakistan is making strides in mobile phone manufacturing, which is expected to stimulate local industry and create job opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Mobile Job Young Government Industry Billion Million Umar Saif

Recent Stories

Soldier embraces martyrdom in Mir Ali fire exchang ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom in Mir Ali fire exchange with terrorists

3 minutes ago
 Pak, WB discuss to further expand collaboration in ..

Pak, WB discuss to further expand collaboration in different priority areas

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed witnesses launch of Global Biof ..

Abdullah bin Zayed witnesses launch of Global Biofuels Alliance at G20

1 hour ago
 BISE Larkana announces SSC-Part-II (Science Group) ..

BISE Larkana announces SSC-Part-II (Science Group) exams-2023 result

1 hour ago
 Boxing Floodlight Championship starts at UAF

Boxing Floodlight Championship starts at UAF

2 hours ago
 Lalika's funeral prayer offered

Lalika's funeral prayer offered

2 hours ago
Japan's GDP growth in Q2 revised down to 4.8 pct

Japan's GDP growth in Q2 revised down to 4.8 pct

2 hours ago
 PHP awareness campaign continues

PHP awareness campaign continues

2 hours ago
 RPO visits Rescue 15 Center Liaquat Bagh

RPO visits Rescue 15 Center Liaquat Bagh

2 hours ago
 Martin caps perfect day by winning San Marino Moto ..

Martin caps perfect day by winning San Marino MotoGP sprint

2 hours ago
 Qatar Ministry of Education and Higher Education h ..

Qatar Ministry of Education and Higher Education hosts Huawei Seeds for Future p ..

2 hours ago
 Martin caps perfect day by winning San Marino Moto ..

Martin caps perfect day by winning San Marino MotoGP sprint

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan