Digitization & Tax Reforms Key Priorities For Economic Growth: PM's Coordinator

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said on Thursday that the government was steadfast in its commitment to expand the tax base

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said on Thursday that the government was steadfast in its commitment to expand the tax base.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said paying due tax was the national responsibility of every individual including the business community.

"We must increase the tax base; this is essential for achieving economic stability," he asserted.

He further that non-filers, especially in business transactions, would not be exempted from paying their due taxes.

"Digitization of the economy especially FBR is our priority. It will reduce corruption, enhance transparency, and broaden the tax net," he said.

Responding to queries about privatization, he said that a specialized process was be followed for government institutions.

Answering a question, he said that the prime minister had invited the opposition for dialogue, emphasizing the importance of political consensus for national development.

"Consensus among political parties on all issues is crucial for the progress of democracy and the nation," he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Business Democracy Progress Afzal Khan FBR All From Government Opposition

