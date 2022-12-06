Digitization to accelerate public service delivery rate: CS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash has said that digitization initiatives will bring the province in line with international standards.

Sharing his vision on the ongoing digitization process in government departments, he said that the world has gone digital and we are trying at par with the rest of the world.

He said the KP government is the first province that leads in the digitization process and started work on e-summary.

He said the objective of digitization is to make all government working paperless and digitalize our all data and documents.

Digitization will bring more transparency and accelerate the public service delivery rate, he added.