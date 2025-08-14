Dignified ceremony at Kohsar University Murree marks Independence Day celebrations

A dignified ceremony was held under the auspices of the Murree Youth Empowerment Club, Kohsar University Murree on Wednesday, marking the organized on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A dignified ceremony was held under the auspices of the Murree Youth Empowerment Club, Kohsar University Murree on Wednesday, marking the organized on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

Member of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb was the chief guest. MNA Raja Osama Ashfaq Sarwar, members of the Punjab Assembly Bilal Yamin Satti and Asma Naz Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and District Police Officer Asif Amin Awan, Regional Manager TDCP Murree and Patriata, and dignitaries of the area attended the function.

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb inaugurated the photo gallery of Kohsar University and participated in the tree plantation campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, she said Pakistan would remain intact until the Day of Judgment as millions of martyrs had given their blood to lay its foundations.

The joy of the current year's Independence Day had been doubled by the great victory of Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth), she added.

She expressed the optimism that the Kohsar University would be made a leading educational institution with the cooperation of MNAs, MPAs and provincial ministers as per the vision of Punjab chief minister, where high-quality education would be provided to the students.

Besides the flag hoisting ceremony, the Independence Day cake was also cut on the occasion.

Shields were also distributed among the guests.