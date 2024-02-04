Dignity Kits Bring Hope To Sukkur, SRSO, UNHCR & RSPN’s Humanitarian Initiative
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) In the wake of the devastating 2022 floods, the Rural Support Programs Network (RSPN), with the collaboration of the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), marked a heartening event in Sukkur by distributing Dignity Kits to women and girls above 10 years old.
This initiative, generously funded by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) through the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), aims to provide crucial support to those affected by the calamitous floods.
The Dignity Kits, distributed by RSPN, include essential items such as bathing products, buckets, shawls, slippers, a whistle, and a torch for safety. These kits represent a lifeline for the women and girls of Sukkur district, offering not only practical necessities but also a symbol of hope and solidarity in the face of adversity.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro, Project Manager, Nazia Shah, Protection Manager, UN, Ahsan Ali, District Manager, SRSO Sukkur, Nasreen Noonari, and other officials were present for the occasion.
It is to be mentioned here that the Rural Support Program network, with financial backing from UNHCR through UNFPA, responded swiftly to the urgent needs arising post-floods. The humanitarian response project was implemented across Sukkur.
Kashmore and Shikarpur districts, focusing on the most vulnerable members of the community.
As part of this initiative, women- and girls-friendly spaces were established, serving as havens for rehabilitation and education.
These safe spaces played a pivotal role in empowering and supporting the affected population. Sessions on gender-based violence (GBV), harassment, and physical and mental health were conducted, addressing the unique challenges faced by women and girls of all ages.
Moreover, psychosocial services, medical support through family planning (FP) camps, and vocational training were extended, benefiting over 43,663 community members.
The Women and Girls Friendly Spaces stand as beacons of change, symbolizing empowerment and resilience amid adversity.
