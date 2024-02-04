Open Menu

Dignity Kits Bring Hope To Sukkur, SRSO, UNHCR & RSPN’s Humanitarian Initiative

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Dignity kits bring hope to Sukkur, SRSO, UNHCR & RSPN’s humanitarian Initiative

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) In the wake of the devastating 2022 floods, the Rural Support Programs Network (RSPN), with the collaboration of the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), marked a heartening event in Sukkur by distributing Dignity Kits to women and girls above 10 years old.

This initiative, generously funded by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) through the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), aims to provide crucial support to those affected by the calamitous floods.

The Dignity Kits, distributed by RSPN, include essential items such as bathing products, buckets, shawls, slippers, a whistle, and a torch for safety. These kits represent a lifeline for the women and girls of Sukkur district, offering not only practical necessities but also a symbol of hope and solidarity in the face of adversity.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro, Project Manager, Nazia Shah, Protection Manager, UN, Ahsan Ali, District Manager, SRSO Sukkur, Nasreen Noonari, and other officials were present for the occasion.

It is to be mentioned here that the Rural Support Program network, with financial backing from UNHCR through UNFPA, responded swiftly to the urgent needs arising post-floods. The humanitarian response project was implemented across Sukkur.

 Kashmore and Shikarpur districts, focusing on the most vulnerable members of the community.

As part of this initiative, women- and girls-friendly spaces were established, serving as havens for rehabilitation and education.

These safe spaces played a pivotal role in empowering and supporting the affected population. Sessions on gender-based violence (GBV), harassment, and physical and mental health were conducted, addressing the unique challenges faced by women and girls of all ages. 

Moreover, psychosocial services, medical support through family planning (FP) camps, and vocational training were extended, benefiting over 43,663 community members.

The Women and Girls Friendly Spaces stand as beacons of change, symbolizing empowerment and resilience amid adversity.

Related Topics

Sindh United Nations Education Sukkur Shikarpur Women Family Event All From UNHCR

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

5 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

14 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

15 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

14 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

14 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

14 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

14 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

14 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

14 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

14 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan