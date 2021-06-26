DIGP assures efforts to thwart criminal activities

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Karachi East Saqib Inam Memon has reiterated his resolve to make all out efforts to control street crimes and provide relief to citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Karachi East Saqib Inam Memon has reiterated his resolve to make all out efforts to control street crimes and provide relief to citizens. He also assured of strenuous efforts to thwart all types of criminal activities happening in the metropolis so that the business community and the citizens could move fearlessly on the streets of Karachi.

During his visit of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Saturday, he said that keeping in view the population and the dimensions of Karachi city, it was really a challenging task to deal with the menace of street crimes but hardworking and dedicated police officers had succeeded in foiling many criminal and terrorist activities. We never have appreciated all the good things but strongly criticized for being unable to completely eradicate street crimes", he added.

Referring to concerns expressed over manhandling of businessmen in connection with NCOC's directives to strictly observe business timings, the DIG East explained that police officers were not trained to deal with this kind of situation but they were trained for dealing with crime and criminals. "It is not an excuse as businessmen must not be mistreated at any cost. We will look into this issue and take steps by strictly advising police officers to act politely," he assured.

He also agreed to hold a meeting by every month-end for discussing law related issues being faced by KCCI members which would certainly improve coordination with KCCI and promptly resolve issues.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, who also joined the meeting via phone, underscored the need for improved coordination between KCCI and police department and extended full support and cooperation to police department in dealing with any issue related to business community.

General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, suggested to appoint more officers at police stations with provision of latest equipment and gadgets to ensure round the clock working of the police stations and efficient handling of any law and order incident.

Senior Vice President KCCI Saqib Goodluck requested the DIG East to devise effective strategies to strictly deal with and put an end to the incidents of street crimes which have created a miserable atmosphere not only for the business community but also for all the citizens of Karachi who always fear of getting looted as soon as they step out of their houses or workplaces.

Vice President KCCI Shamsul islam, in his remarks, said that there were identified locations where street crimes were constantly taking place but no concrete step was to secure these hotspots. "The police department should enhance patrolling at such sensitive locations so that the culprits could be apprehended", he added.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of KCCI's Law and Order Subcommittee Junaid ur Rehman, Chairman of Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon, Advisor Law and Order Subcommittee Saleem Farooqui, KCCI Managing Committee Members and a larger number of small traders and shopkeepers along with SHOs of various police stations.