DIGP Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 10:32 PM

DIGP chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

DIGP South, Zone, Karachi, Sharjil Kharal on Saturday presided over a meeting at DIG office to review security arrangements made for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :DIGP South, Zone, Karachi, Sharjil Kharal on Saturday presided over a meeting at DIG office to review security arrangements made for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

He directed the officers concerned for foolproof security arrangements and said that motorcycle, truck, donkey cart, camel cart, horse cart, open truck , 22 wheeler trailers and mini buses should be not allowed on the routes of procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), informed the spokesman to the DIGP.

He said no one be allowed to carry weapons during procession and if any person found with arms strict action against him be ensured.

The DIGP said that children and women were not allowed in procession, entry to the procession should only be allowed by walk through gates.

Sharjil Kharal said that only vehicles with sticker would be allowed entry into the procession and all vehicles would be stopped near Jinnah Marriage lawn, while vehicles of media persons would be allowed entry after checking during 12 pm to 01 pm.

Deputy Commissioner South, SSP, City, SSP Investigation, Rangers Wing Commander, SP Investigation, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

