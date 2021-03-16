UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIGP CTD Seeks Legal Assistance From Belgian Authorities For Arrest Of MQM London's Saleem Belgium

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:57 PM

DIGP CTD seeks legal assistance from Belgian authorities for arrest of MQM London's Saleem Belgium

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Omar Shahid Hamid wrote a letter to IGP Sindh to request Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) from Belgian authorities for the arrest of Saleem @ Saleem Belgium @ Saleem Baloch of MQM London

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Omar Shahid Hamid wrote a letter to IGP Sindh to request Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) from Belgian authorities for the arrest of Saleem @ Saleem Belgium @ Saleem Baloch of MQM London.

Saleem, citizen of Belgium currently residing in London, was running terrorist wing of MQM London in Pakistan, also implicated in recruiting terrorists, planning and raising funds for terrorist activities, read the letter of DIGP CTD.

Recently arrested terrorist Wahid Hussain alias Sodagar also made important revelations during the investigations, indicating Saleem Belgium's involvement in number of crimes in Europe as well. According to Wahid, Saleem was currently residing in London near Altaf Hussain.

Saleem ordered bomb blast attack on Milad Conference organized by MQM Pakistan Leadership on December 8, 2018 in which many people were hurt. He instructed an attack on PSP Office on December 23rd, 2018 in which a worker of PSP Muhammad Naeem was killed and others sustained injuries.

Upon his directives, the MQM London target killers gunned down a person and injured another on February 19, 2019. He had been declared an absconder and proclaimed offender in the said cases.

DIGP Omar Shahid Hamid requested the IGP Sindh to forward the MLA through Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to Belgian authorities for action against Saleem Belgium.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist MQM Police Bomb Blast Altaf Hussain Europe London Belgium Federal Investigation Agency February December 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Four held with liquor in Sargodha

49 seconds ago

Pakistan wants to promote bilateral ties with Bang ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Notes Steady Rise in Defense Spending in Cana ..

3 minutes ago

Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Yemen's Ad ..

3 minutes ago

Sputnik V Protects Against UK Coronavirus Variant, ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.