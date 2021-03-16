Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Omar Shahid Hamid wrote a letter to IGP Sindh to request Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) from Belgian authorities for the arrest of Saleem @ Saleem Belgium @ Saleem Baloch of MQM London

Saleem, citizen of Belgium currently residing in London, was running terrorist wing of MQM London in Pakistan, also implicated in recruiting terrorists, planning and raising funds for terrorist activities, read the letter of DIGP CTD.

Recently arrested terrorist Wahid Hussain alias Sodagar also made important revelations during the investigations, indicating Saleem Belgium's involvement in number of crimes in Europe as well. According to Wahid, Saleem was currently residing in London near Altaf Hussain.

Saleem ordered bomb blast attack on Milad Conference organized by MQM Pakistan Leadership on December 8, 2018 in which many people were hurt. He instructed an attack on PSP Office on December 23rd, 2018 in which a worker of PSP Muhammad Naeem was killed and others sustained injuries.

Upon his directives, the MQM London target killers gunned down a person and injured another on February 19, 2019. He had been declared an absconder and proclaimed offender in the said cases.

DIGP Omar Shahid Hamid requested the IGP Sindh to forward the MLA through Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to Belgian authorities for action against Saleem Belgium.