DIGP discusses prevailing law & order situation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss and address the prevailing law and order situation across the region.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, SPs Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department and other senior police officials.

During the meeting, the SSPs provided a comprehensive overview of the law and order scenario in their respective districts to DIG.

In response, Khoso emphasized the need to enhance and fortify the information access system at police stations to ensure timely and complete information dissemination regarding all events within their jurisdictions.

The security of the Chinese and other foreign workers engaged in various development projects in the region particularly came under discussion.

The DIG stressed the importance of bolstering security arrangements in these areas.

The SSPs were tasked with conducting weekly visits to these locations to personally oversee security measures.

Stringent security protocols were stressed during the movement of Chinese nationals, with zero tolerance for any compromise in this regard, security measures for sensitive sites within respective districts were also ordered.

The DIG directed collaboration with pertinent agencies as a must to eradicate all networks of drug dealers operating in the region.

He also ordered to enhancement of the police check posts and patrolling on internal and external routes of districts with detailed reports to be forwarded to the DIG office.

Attendance of police personnel on duty was to be ensured, with strict measures against those found to be neglecting their duties.