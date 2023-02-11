UrduPoint.com

DIGP Distributes Appointment Letters Among Successful Candidates Of SSU

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 11:08 PM

DIGP distributes appointment letters among successful candidates of SSU

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed on Saturday distributed appointment letters among 289 newly recruited candidates of Special Security Unit (SSU).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed on Saturday distributed appointment letters among 289 newly recruited candidates of Special Security Unit (SSU).

The newly recruited candidates were appointed against the vacant posts of commandos, lady commandos and driver constables in Karachi Range, said a news release issued here.

The candidates were declared successful after clearing physical, written, and psychometric tests conducted by Pakistan Testing Service (PTS), followed by an interview and medical examination.

DIGP Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said all the recruitments had been made purely on merit basis, adding that more than 50,000 candidates had applied in Karachi Range wherein 289 were declared successful to join SSU. He added that for the 2000 advertised posts in three regions (Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur) more than 150,000 applications were received. The selection on merit will bring visible improvement and change in the police department.

Addressing the successful candidates, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed extended his felicitations for selection in the law enforcement agency which had an international professional policing standard.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Police Driver Hyderabad Sukkur All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandar's bowling strong, claims Aqib Jave ..

Lahore Qalandar's bowling strong, claims Aqib Javed

9 minutes ago
 Fourth General Rally Against Pension Reform Taking ..

Fourth General Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris

9 minutes ago
 NH&MP launch launch road safety campaign in all se ..

NH&MP launch launch road safety campaign in all sectors of Hyderabad zone

18 minutes ago
 Coolant Leak Occurs on Progress MS-21 Similar to R ..

Coolant Leak Occurs on Progress MS-21 Similar to Recent Incident With Soyuz - Ro ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkish Police Detain 48 People Suspected of Looti ..

Turkish Police Detain 48 People Suspected of Looting After Earthquakes - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Austria Briefly Halts Rescue Operations in Turkey ..

Austria Briefly Halts Rescue Operations in Turkey for Security Reasons - Defense ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.