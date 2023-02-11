DIGP distributes appointment letters among successful candidates of SSU

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed on Saturday distributed appointment letters among 289 newly recruited candidates of Special Security Unit (SSU).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed on Saturday distributed appointment letters among 289 newly recruited candidates of Special Security Unit (SSU).

The newly recruited candidates were appointed against the vacant posts of commandos, lady commandos and driver constables in Karachi Range, said a news release issued here.

The candidates were declared successful after clearing physical, written, and psychometric tests conducted by Pakistan Testing Service (PTS), followed by an interview and medical examination.

DIGP Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said all the recruitments had been made purely on merit basis, adding that more than 50,000 candidates had applied in Karachi Range wherein 289 were declared successful to join SSU. He added that for the 2000 advertised posts in three regions (Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur) more than 150,000 applications were received. The selection on merit will bring visible improvement and change in the police department.

Addressing the successful candidates, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed extended his felicitations for selection in the law enforcement agency which had an international professional policing standard.