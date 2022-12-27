DIGP East assures ABAD members to resolve their problems

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Karachi East) Muquddas Haider on Tuesday assured the members of Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan (ABAD) to resolve their problems, including those of land grabbing, which has become a big nuisance in the city.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Karachi East)� Muquddas Haider on Tuesday assured the members of Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan (ABAD) to resolve their problems, including those of land grabbing, which has become a big nuisance in the city.

Speaking�at a luncheon�meeting�at ABAD House, the DIGP acknowledged that ABAD was playing an important role in construction industry and economic progress of the country, said a release.

Chairman ABAD Altaf Tai, Vice Chairman Nadeem Jeewa, Chairman Southern Region Raheel Rinch, convener law and order sub-committee Asif Sumsum, former chairmen Junaid Ashraf Taloo, Muhammad Hassan Bakshi, Haji Rafiq Pardesi and other members of ABAD were present.

DIGP said that Karachi was sixth in terms of crime up to 2014 but now it is on 120th number due to sacrifices of many police officials.

For making Karachi safer, one million cameras would be installed in various points of the city under the Safe City programme, he added.

Now, he said, the police was in better position to monitor law and order situation in the city through these cameras.

He said that a committee was being formed with ABAD against land grabbing and encroachment.

The Focal person from ABAD and an SSP would lead the committee, he said, adding that he himself would review the committee report every month. "ABAD was playing an important role in development of Karachi and national economy so the resolution of ABAD's problems was considered as contribution to the economic progress of the country."Chairman ABAD Altaf Tai said that major problem of builders and developers was land encroachment. "Land grabbers in the past had been encroaching our lands by using party flags."He alleged that encroachers enjoyed support of elements in the anti-encroachment cell and the district administrations. "At present, 80 percent construction activities were being carried out in the East district, where land grabbers were seen more active."