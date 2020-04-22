UrduPoint.com
DIGP For Integrating Corona SOPs In Ramazan Security Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:40 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh police's Range Welfare Committee handed over cheques of funeral grant to widows of martyred police personnel on Wednesday.

The cheques worth Rs 0.4 million were handed over to eight widows of recently martyred police officials and jawans in a meeting of the committee which was presided over by Deputy Inspector General of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh.

Presiding over another meeting, DIG stressed SSPs of the Range to formulate security plan for ensuing month of Holy Ramzan keeping in view the prevailing Corona Virus situation and SOPs issued by Sindh Government. Stressing upon thorough compliance of the SOPs, he said that no step shall be permitted which affects the general public. Police personnel should be required to adopt necessary preventive measures as well, DIGP added.

