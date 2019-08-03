UrduPoint.com
DIGP For Preparing Contingency Plan For Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:30 PM

DIGP for preparing contingency plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, has directed to prepare a contingency plan to ensure the safety of life and property of general public during Eid-ul-Azha

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, has directed to prepare a contingency plan to ensure the safety of life and property of general public during Eid-ul-Azha.

The plan would be enforced in all the three districts of the range- Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze- while implementation of Code of Conduct and security arrangements in the wake of Eid-ul-Azha shall be done taking all stake holders into confidence, he further instructed.

Forced collection and snatching of hides would not be tolerable and the contingency plan shall contain conditions for written permissions and other necessary documents for collection of hides.

DIG instructed that steps be taken for implementation of orders issued from time to time from Central Command and Control Center set up at Control Room Range Office in order to ensure surveillance, keep a vigil and monitoring of suspects and suspicious activities of criminals and ensuring law and order.

He also instructed to activate inter connection and links between Range Control Room, District Control Rooms and Wireless Control of Police Stations in the range.

The DIG said that according to security plan, personnel in plain clothes led surveillance teams would be deployed at shopping centers, overcrowded public places, cattle markets, selected parking lots and at premises for Eid prayers.

