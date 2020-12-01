Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, has directed all to ensure the prudent and independent registration of FIRs while the investigation shall be conducted in professional style

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, has directed all to ensure the prudent and independent registration of FIRs while the investigation shall be conducted in professional style.

He chaired a meeting with all Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs)of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts to review the law and order situation in the range, Shaikh stressed that FIRs be registered with correct sections of law adding that strict action would be initiated against those found involved in registration of fake cases.

The DIG instructed for strict steps for arrest of absconders and proclaimed offenders and also ordered to ensure the law and order in the range.