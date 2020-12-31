DIGP for stringent arrangements to prevent new year night nuisance

Shaheed Benazirabad Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Muzafar Nawaz Shaikh has directed to enhance deployment of police personnel to ensure preventing aerial firing, one wheeling and other acts of public nuisance on New Year eve

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazirabad Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Muzafar Nawaz Shaikh has directed to enhance deployment of police personnel to ensure preventing aerial firing, one wheeling and other acts of public nuisance on New Year eve.

Presiding over a performance review meeting here on Thursday the DIGP instructed SSP's of all the three districts of the range to ensure compliance of provincial governments directives relating to new year celebrations to avert any untoward incident.

The meeting was informed that during the outgoing year 2020 as many as 6,650 FIRs were registered while 12,425 outlaws were arrested including 390 proclaimed offenders and 2,199 absconders. A huge quantity of ammunition and narcotics have been seized as well including 15 Kalashnikovs, 655 revolvers and pistols, 28 Rifles, 137 shot-guns and 3 hand-grenades.

The seized contraband items also included 1055.514 kilograms of hashish, 749 grams of heroin, 10.520 kilograms Opium, 252.400 kilograms Cannabis leaves, 78,671 litres wine, 127,772 kilograms Mainpuri and Gutka, 150 grams of Ice-narcotics and 60,000 liters smuggled petrol.

An amount of 728,640 rupees was disbursed under the head of retirements or marriage grants or emergency assistance to employees of the department. The DIG appreciated the performance of police officials for maintaining peace and order and hoped that they would continue their efforts to prevent crimes and maintaining peace.